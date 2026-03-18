Yesterday, Republicans successfully brought the SAVE America Act to the Senate floor for debate, no thanks to the Democrats.

Every single Democrat opposed bringing the commonsense voter ID legislation to the floor, despite the overwhelming majority of Americans supporting voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote.

Senate Democrats are fighting against ensuring only American citizens are voting in U.S. elections:

Mark Warner claims he supports voter ID but won’t support the SAVE America Act.

Richard Blumenthal says passing it would “destroy our democracy.”

Peter Welch apparently thinks you don’t need to be a resident of a state to vote in its elections.

Jeff Merkley says it’s “about stopping groups from voting who tend to vote for Democrats.”

Adam Schiff says it “will destroy something precious about this country.”

While Democrats are fighting to keep illegal aliens on voter rolls, President Trump and Republicans are working tirelessly to secure our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com