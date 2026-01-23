House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries told the Democrat caucus that he will vote to shut down the government once again to defund law enforcement.

As if one wasn’t enough for Democrats.



Democrats are refusing to vote for the upcoming DHS funding bill, unless law enforcement is defunded:

After inflicting the longest government shutdown in U.S. history over taxpayer-funded benefits for illegals, Democrats are now ready to shut down the government again — this time over defunding law enforcement and protecting heinous criminals.



