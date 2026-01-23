Democrats are now ready to shut down the government again — this time over defunding law enforcement and protecting heinous criminals.
House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries told the Democrat caucus that he will vote to shut down the government once again to defund law enforcement.
As if one wasn’t enough for Democrats.
Democrats are refusing to vote for the upcoming DHS funding bill, unless law enforcement is defunded:
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker: “I can’t in good conscience support an agency that is so out of control.”
House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark: “We are going to use every single tool we have.”
Colorado Rep. Jason Crow: “I’m willing to look at all options to stop [ICE].”
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost: “We say no to funding for any DHS appropriations bill.”
Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: “I want to abolish the funding.”
Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly: “I will not be voting for any bill that gives ICE more money.”
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen: “We should not be funding an ICE operation that is completely lawless.”
Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey: “So no funding for ICE, we just have to absolutely draw the line.”
Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley: “ICE must be stopped… Congress must rein them in.”
Minnesota Senator Tina Smith: “I for one, cannot fund ICE.”
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig: “There’s no way in hell I’m voting to give one cent to...ICE.”
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar: “Our caucus members will oppose all funding for immigration enforcement.”
Virginia Rep. James Walkinshaw: “I’m a no vote.”
Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal: “We should not give a single dime more to this agency.”
