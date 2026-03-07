KEY MESSAGE: Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security because they are terrified of their far-left base who want them to defund ICE, even though immigration enforcement is already funded; now they’ve voted again to keep DHS shut down and leave America vulnerable at a time when Iran and Islamic terrorists want to attack the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which provides vital services such as FEMA, TSA, CISA, and the Coast Guard, has been shut down for 20 days because Democrats refuse to fund law enforcement.

Because of Democrats’ shutdown, workers responsible for disaster response, aviation security, and cybersecurity are being forced to operate with fewer resources. Chairman Gruters: “After shutting down the government for 43 days last fall, Democrats are once again holding hardworking Americans hostage to advance their far-left political agenda. They’re defunding law enforcement, FEMA, and TSA — putting public safety at risk to appease their radical base. Voters won’t forget which party chose to defund law enforcement when they cast their ballots this November.”

Republicans previously secured long-term funding for ICE through 2029 in the Working Families Tax Cuts (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), ensuring immigration enforcement continues despite Democrats’ shutdown. Democrats are now admitting their shutdown does nothing but hurt the American people.

Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar: Immigration enforcement “agencies still have the resources to exist.”

The Democrats’ DHS shutdown weakens FEMA and hinders FEMA from its response to urgent recovery efforts.

The Democrats’ DHS shutdown hurts the Coast Guard as they work to keep America safe.

The Democrats’ DHS shutdown forces tens of thousands of TSA employees to work without pay and will likely lead to longer wait times for all Americans across airports nationwide. TSA Agent: “Rent’s due, mortgage is due, and all these bills are due at the beginning of the month and so that’s when it really hits home.”

TSA Agent: “For me eventually it’s going to come down to do I put gas in the car to go to work for free? Or do I put food on the table with that money, for my kid?”

Utah TSA Employee: “To constantly be put back and forth through this ‘well we’re going to get paid, not get paid’ but yet we’re expected to show up for our jobs.”

American Federation of Government Employees local Vice President Joseph Groover: “It’s taxing and it’s exhausting…there were people that finally just got their pay sorted…”

Tri-Cities Airport Authority President Gene Cossey: “The obvious problem would be if TSA loses employees…that’s not just a problem we will have here locally; it’s a problem that everybody will have across the country.”