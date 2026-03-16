Democrats are fighting against the overwhelmingly popular SAVE America Act
President Trump and Republicans are fighting for the SAVE America Act – commonsense voter ID laws and election protections that the overwhelming majority of Americans support.
Democrats are opposing this commonsense voter protection because they think Americans are too stupid to get an ID to vote.
The American people overwhelmingly support photo ID to vote:
95% of Republicans
71% of Democrats
82% of Hispanic Americans
76% of Black Americans
83% of Americans support requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the first time
Democrats are fighting against the widely supported SAVE America Act:
Senator Jon Ossoff says it will “disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.”
Rep. Greg Landsman says it’s “the biggest voter suppression effort by the United States Congress since Reconstruction.”
Senator Chuck Schumer calls it “Jim Crow 2.0.”
Senator Alex Padilla lies and calls it a “voter suppression” bill.
Governor Gavin Newsom says if it is passed “we will lose this country.”
Senator Ron Wyden says it’s “horrible.”
Rep. Susie Lee thinks Americans are too stupid to get an ID to vote.
Rep. Maxwell Frost says it’s a “project of authoritarian fascism.”
Rep. Madeleine Dean calls it “crazy.”
Rep. Ted Lieu thinks it’s “extreme” and “stupid.”
Rep. Maxine Dexter lies and calls it a “voter disenfranchisement bill.”
While Republicans are fighting for secure elections, Democrats are spreading lies and opposing the legislation at every opportunity, even promising to block it in the Senate, all because they want to make it easier to cheat, let illegals vote, and open our country up to fraud.
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