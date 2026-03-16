President Trump and Republicans are fighting for the SAVE America Act – commonsense voter ID laws and election protections that the overwhelming majority of Americans support.

Democrats are opposing this commonsense voter protection because they think Americans are too stupid to get an ID to vote.

The American people overwhelmingly support photo ID to vote:

95% of Republicans

71% of Democrats

82% of Hispanic Americans

76% of Black Americans

83% of Americans support requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the first time

Democrats are fighting against the widely supported SAVE America Act:

While Republicans are fighting for secure elections, Democrats are spreading lies and opposing the legislation at every opportunity, even promising to block it in the Senate, all because they want to make it easier to cheat, let illegals vote, and open our country up to fraud.

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