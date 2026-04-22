The overwhelming majority of Americans are calling to pass the SAVE America Act — commonsense election protections to ensure only American citizens are voting in U.S. elections — but Democrats are ignoring them.

The American people are demanding secure elections:

81% support requiring a valid ID to vote

74% support requiring proof of citizenship to vote

68% overall support the SAVE America Act

Instead of working for the American people, Democrats are spinning insane lies about the SAVE America Act:

Senator Jon Ossoff says it will “disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.”

Senator Chuck Schumer calls it “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Senator Alex Padilla lies and calls it a “voter suppression” bill.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says passing it would “destroy our democracy.”

Senator Peter Welch apparently thinks you don’t need to be a resident of a state to vote in its elections.

Senator Jeff Merkley says it’s “about stopping groups from voting who tend to vote for Democrats.”

Senator Adam Schiff says it “will destroy something precious about this country.”

Senator Ron Wyden says it’s “horrible.”

Governor Gavin Newsom says if it is passed “we will lose this country.”

Rep. Greg Landsman says it’s “the biggest voter suppression effort by the United States Congress since Reconstruction.”

Rep. Susie Lee thinks Americans are too stupid to get an ID to vote.

Rep. Maxwell Frost says it’s a “project of authoritarian fascism.”

Rep. Madeleine Dean calls it “crazy.”

Rep. Ted Lieu thinks it’s “extreme” and “stupid.”

Rep. Maxine Dexter lies and calls it a “voter disenfranchisement bill.”

Democrats are promising to block the SAVE America Act in the Senate. Why are Democrats fighting so hard against ensuring only American citizens are voting in U.S. elections?

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com