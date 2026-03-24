Democrats are once again forcing Americans to work without pay for the third time in the last six months, causing over 400 TSA agents to quit.

In their own words, Democrats are “making people hurt.” And for what? To stop President Trump and Republicans from enforcing immigration laws — something the overwhelming majority of Americans mandated our government to do.

Democrats are intentionally making it more difficult for Americans to get home, see their loved ones, and do their jobs:

Ontario traveler: “It’s wrong, Congress needs to step up and do their job.”

New Orleans traveler: “I had to change my flight, so rather than a 3 PM flight it is now a 8 PM flight.”

Houston traveler: “Lines were out the door and unfortunately, we missed our flight. So this is our second time back, and we are back in line again.”

Houston traveler: “We got here at 10 AM, my flight was departing at 1:50 and we’re not going to make that.”

Houston traveler: “We have missed both our flights, we were waiting in TSA just to get to security for 4 hours.”

Atlanta traveler: “I’ve flown into Atlanta several times, and this is by far the longest I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Atlanta traveler: “I think the lawmakers need to think about who they’re representing and who they’re taking care of.”

Atlanta traveler: “I’m just nervous and scared...we’ve been stationary for the last 10 minutes.”

Atlanta traveler: “This is creating anxiety for me…Get a grip! We’re the ones that are suffering for this...”

Atlanta traveler: “I’m tired of it being a political football.”

Atlanta: “TSA employees are currently working without pay for the second time in six months because of the partial government shutdown.”

Phoenix TSA worker: “We’re fed up. We’ve had enough. This is the 3rd shutdown in a matter of 6 months...how many delays?”

Newark traveler: “Get it together…we’re paying for you to do the best for us.”

Salt Lake City former TSA worker: “I had to walk away from something that I loved for so many years.”

Denver traveler: “This is nuts, I’ve never seen DIA like this.”

One month ago today, Democrats refused to stand for you when President Trump asked them if Americans should be their priority. Believe them.

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com