Last night, Democrat Senator John Fetterman — who once said it was “xenophobic“ to not support sanctuary cities — admits his party’s support of sanctuary cities is dangerous, conceding they do not make people safer and all criminal illegals who are in custody should be turned over.



Democrats have been harboring criminals under the guise of “sanctuary policies” for years — all while boasting about resisting immigration enforcement and vowing another government shutdown over it.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he still refuses to cooperate with immigration enforcement officers, despite proof that the city would be safer if they did.

Immigration enforcement officers should not be continuously demonized for enforcing the laws that Americans overwhelmingly voted for.

Enough is enough.

