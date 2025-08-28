WASHINGTON D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters and Georgia Republican Party (GAGOP) Chairman Josh McKoon released the following statement after a Georgia court fined the Democrat-run Fulton County Board of Commissioners a minimum of $10,000 a day for refusing to obey an order requiring the confirmation of Republican appointments to the Board of Elections:



“Democrats on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners broke the law by blocking the lawful appointment of Republican nominees to the Board of Elections, and now, after defying the Court’s order, they’ve been fined for it,” said RNC Chairman Gruters and GAGOP Chairman McKoon . “This penalty is a clear rebuke of their partisan obstruction. It’s time Democrats in Fulton County stop wasting taxpayer dollars playing political games, follow the law, and seat the GOP’s nominees as required.”



Background:

A Georgia court ruled in favor of the Fulton County GOP in its challenge to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners’ rejection of two Republican nominees to the county Board of Elections.

The Fulton County GOP argued that state law requires the Board of Commissioners to appoint the party’s nominees.

Despite approving the Democrat nominees, the Board refused to seat the Republican selections — prompting the legal challenge.

The court agreed with the Fulton County GOP and ordered the Commissioners to appoint the Republican nominees, but the Democrat-run Fulton County Board of Commissioners refused to obey the court order – prompting the court to impose a $10,000 fine per day on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners starting at 12:00pm on Friday, August 29.

The fine will be paid to the State of Georgia and will accrue each day the Fulton County Board of Commissioners refuses to appoint the Fulton County GOP’s nominees to the Board of Elections.



