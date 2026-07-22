KEY MESSAGE: Democrats have said time and time again there is no evidence of noncitizens voting in our elections and doubled down on opposing commonsense election protections like the SAVE America Act. They were just proven wrong 6,600 times.

Today, Democrat Governor of New Jersey revealed she discovered what Democrats say never happens – noncitizens on voter rolls. Mikie Sherrill: “Last week I learned that a serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024.”

Sherrill went on to demonize President Trump and Republicans for not standing for election security, yet the New Jersey state legislature has been run by Democrats for the past 22 years.

This instance is just one of many that underscore the importance of securing our elections and passing the SAVE America Act.

The SAVE America Act would require voters to present photo ID and implement other critical measures to protect federal elections from fraud and abuse. Requiring voter ID to vote is something NO American should oppose. This bill will direct states to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls. American citizens — and only American citizens — should decide American elections.



The RNC is Fighting to Protect The Ballot

This might be new information to Sherrill but the RNC and New Jersey Republican Party uncovered this a month ago. Chairman Gruters: “Mikie Sherrill just admitted what the RNC and NJGOP uncovered a month ago through public records: noncitizens are on New Jersey’s voter rolls. Democrats keep claiming this never happens, yet every new discovery tells the same old story. Enough excuses. Pass the SAVE America Act and ensure only American citizens are voting in American elections.”

The RNC and NJGOP uncovered hundreds of instances of noncitizens appearing on New Jersey voter rolls through a statewide public records request. RNC Spokeswoman Ally Triolo: “Mikie Sherrill says election integrity is ‘fundamental to our democracy,’ yet just last month the RNC and NJGOP uncovered hundreds of noncitizens on New Jersey’s voter rolls and records of noncitizens voting in past elections.”

The RNC also recently sued New Jersey’s Secretary of State over election practices that allow non-residents to vote.

The RNC secured a recent election integrity victory in Bergen County regarding how early voting was run in the November 4 th , 2025, general election.

The RNC continues to lead the nation’s largest election integrity operation to protect voters, improve transparency, and maintain accurate voter rolls

President Trump Uncovered Massive Election Fraud

Last week, President Trump announced the immediate declassificationand release of information that revealed shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure.

According to the DHS review, state voter rolls, and public records, they identified approximately 278,000 non-citizens who are registered to vote in federal elections. Since Democrat states refuse to share their voter files, the real number is likely much higher. President Trump: “These disclosures reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it – it is not defensible. Hundreds of millions of U.S. voter files are in the hands of foreign governments. Our machines and ballot counting systems are exposed to hacking, manipulation, and corruption. China and other countries have been trying to meddle in our elections. Evidence of fraud has been buried. Hundreds of thousands of non-citizens and dead people are listed and active on the voter rolls, and yet we still have elections with no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, and tens of millions of ballots floating aimlessly through the mail.”



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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com