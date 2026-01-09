KEY MESSAGE: The December jobs report shows the unemployment rate fell, more jobs were created, and wages are surging, and showing that President Trump’s America First policies are working.

This morning’s jobs report shows the unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in December, coming in below expectations. The latest jobs report shows the economy adding 50,000 new jobs in December.

Since President Trump took office, every single job created has been in the private sector and gone to a native-born Americans. Hundreds of thousands of private sector jobs have been created during President Trump’s second term.

Americans’ average hourly earnings are up 3.8% from a year ago. Real wages are on track to rise by 4.2% in the first full year of the Trump administration, outpacing inflation.

Under President Trump, blue-collarwage growth has seen its largest year-to-date increase in nearly 60 years.

President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked to lower costs and slash taxes by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts (the One Big Beautiful Bill), which will save or create up to 7.4 million jobs over the next four years.

The December jobs report comes on top of other good recent economic news showing that the Trump economy is HOT. Productivity jumped from 3.3% to 4.9%, the fastest pace in two years.

The Atlanta Fed is projecting a blockbuster 5.4% in economic growth in the fourth quarter. That means more jobs and higher incomes for Americans.

Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett: “Everything is looking like the economy is ramping up at a really, really, high rate.”

Economist Steven Moore: “This is an absolutely booming economy.”