WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an exclusive article, the Washington Reporter highlighted the many election integrity wins the Republican National Committee (RNC) achieved in 2025.



Click HERE to read the article

“Although 2025 was a year of off-year elections, the Republican National Committee (RNC) ‘secured decisive wins across the country protecting election integrity,’ its chairman, Joe Gruters, told the Washington Reporter.



“With President Donald Trump in the White House, the RNC has prioritized election integrity measures across the country, and as chairman, Gruters this year filed 115 lawsuits in 31 states relating to election integrity.



“‘The RNC secured decisive wins across the country protecting election integrity,’ Gruters said. ‘ As Democrats push to make it easier to cheat, Republicans are fighting for clean voter rolls and secure elections nationwide. We’re building on the momentum of the last cycle heading into 2026, so Americans can have confidence in our elections going into the midterms...’



“On a state level, the RNC won a legal victory from the New York Court of Appeals, which ruled 6-1 that a 2021 bill that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections violated the state’s constitution…



“In Michigan, the RNC sued the Secretary of State for issuing an election manual that allows some non-residents who have never lived in America to vote in Michigan.



“The RNC sued Maryland, for example, following reports that several of the state’s counties reported registration rates of over 100 percent…



“In Maine, the RNC went directly to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and accused the state’s Democratic Secretary of State of violating the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) by refusing to keep accurate voter rolls.”

