ICYMI: RNC Hits Maryland with Election Integrity Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, The Daily Caller exclusively covered a new election integrity lawsuit that the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed against Maryland election officials.



“The Republican National Committee (RNC) sued Maryland election officials on Friday over their alleged failure to maintain their voter rolls.



“Registration in several Maryland counties is ‘impossibly high,’ with two of the state’s biggest counties reporting more registered voters than adult citizens…



“Elections officials are not making reasonable efforts to meet requirements of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), the lawsuit alleges.



“An audit discovered ‘2,426 potentially deceased individuals with active voter registration and 327 individuals with potential duplicate voter registrations…’



“Failure to maintain voter lists ‘burdens the right to vote of the individual Plaintiffs and all individual members of the RNC and MDGOP who are lawfully registered to vote in Maryland by undermining their confidence in the integrity of the electoral process…’”



Click HERE to read the full article

