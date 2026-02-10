WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters joined the Ruthless Podcast to discuss the blockbuster Supreme Court election integrity case of Watson v. RNC, outline the RNC’s election integrity efforts, and warn that a Democrat majority would bring impeachment, obstruction, and chaos.

Chairman Gruters Discusses the Landmark Supreme Court Case Watson v. RNC:



“The fact that it’s being heard, the fact that it’s all the Republican National Committee…we’re not taking a reactive approach, we’re going to be as aggressive as we can anywhere where we can find an advantage where we could take gain and focus on non-citizens voting, equal access for poll workers and poll watchers, cleaning up voting rolls.”



Chairman Gruters Discusses Potential Midterm Convention:



“It’s going to be a 3- or 4-day marathon where all the great things that this president is doing, we’re going to be able to showcase it to the American people with real life stories, with some of our battleground candidates and it’s going to be right before the ballots start and there’s no better ‘deliver the message’ on the Republican side [to] these low propensity voters, then the President of the United States…”



Chairman Gruters on Why Democrats Can’t Regain Power:



“We saw [during] the shutdown. 43 days of the Democrats holding the country hostage, if they somehow win the House or the Senate they are going to impeach, they’re going to investigate, they’re going to obstruct, and all the good momentum that we have is going to be flushed down the toilet…



“We have to run a perfect campaign and if we do that, [and if] people sign up to help us at GOP.com and they join us either with their time or their resources, with everybody’s help, we will make use of them and we will defy history and we will win if everybody comes together and works together.”

