WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Grutersjoined NewsNation’s “Morning in America with Markie Martin” to discuss President Trump’s historic accomplishments ahead of his State of the Union address.

Click HERE to watch full interview

Chairman Gruters on President Trump as a Messenger for the Republican Party:

“[President Trump’s] the best deliverer of the messaging that the base has ever had… he has accomplished so much in his first year, more than most Presidents accomplish in eight years…”

Chairman Gruters on President Trump’s Record of Prosperity, Security, and Peace:

“Gas prices are down, egg prices are down… The Bidenflation that we’ve experienced over the last four years prior to President Trump, the fact that he’s been able to turn that around and get America back on track, I think there’s so much to be thankful for…

“[President Trump’s] been the president of peace. Eight different conflicts he’s helped resolve. The fact that he’s shut down the border, but everything goes back to affordability…

“[President Trump] is lowering prices. He closed the border. He’s making things more affordable. Look at Trump RX… the Rural Health Care Initiative for rural America across the country. This President’s getting it done...”

