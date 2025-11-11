Joshua 1:9: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble or be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”

Sgt. Richard Greenfield US Army 1942-1945

My grandfather, Richard (Ted) Greenfield, was a WWII veteran. As a young girl, I often wondered about his service during WWII and all he must have endured. My grandmother made it very clear to all her grandchildren that we should never ask him about his WWII service. I had such love and respect for my grandfather. I held a particular spot in my heart for him. I was never able to ask him about that time in his life, but that didn’t change how I felt about him and all he sacrificed for our nation.

Today, we thank our veterans who served the United States of America. We thank those who pledged to defend our US Constitution and our freedom. Thank you for standing guard over one of God's greatest gifts, Freedom. Our first freedom was given to us by Jesus Christ and the work of the cross. Our second is our God-given gift of freedom and liberty, which is upheld in our US Constitution and has an American soldier standing guard over it. May we never forget all that the American soldier has sacrificed so that we can live in freedom. Thank you, and God bless you. May our country bless you.

- Heidi Engelhart, Republican National Committeewoman, South Dakota