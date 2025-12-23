CHRISTMAS IS CHEAPER UNDER PRESIDENT TRUMP THIS YEAR
KEY MESSAGE: President Trump has been working tirelessly to reverse Democrats’ inflation crisis that sent prices skyrocketing, and this Christmas season we are seeing the results, with lower prices for gas, air travel, and holiday meals.
After four long years of Bidenflation that left American families struggling to afford holiday celebrations, President Trump keeping his commitment to lower prices and provide relief.
President Trump is making Christmas Affordable Again and travel prices are cooling off:
Airfare prices are down over 9% compared to a year ago.
Hotel prices are down nearly 7%.
Costs for car rentals are down nearly 3%.
Under President Trump, gas prices have reached their lowest average price in more than four years.
Under Biden, the average gas price was the highest it has ever been during a presidential term.
The national gas price average is down 22 cents from a month ago — and trending lower.
Average gas prices have dipped below $3 per gallon in 40 states, below $2.75 per gallon in 28 states, and below $2.50 per gallon in 13 states.
Americans in 12 states will be able to find gas prices below $2 per gallon.
Gas was over $3 a gallon for all four years of Biden.
Cumulatively, energy costs under 4 years of Biden were more than $2,400 per American household.
Americans are on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades under the Trump administration.
Under President Trump, Christmas food prices are down compared to last year too:
Potatoes down nearly 4%.
Butter down almost 4%.
Cheese down 3%.
Frozen veggies down 3%.
Fresh whole chicken down 2%.
Pork chops are down nearly 2%.
Bacon is down nearly 2%.
Since President Trump took office, egg prices have plummeted over 25%.
President Trump promised to lower prices, and he is delivering for the American people.
Under Biden, the yearly cost of a typical new mortgage increased by $15,000.
In just 11 months, President Trump has lowered the annual cost by $3,000 dollars.
The latest Consumer Price Index shows inflation was only 2.7% in November, beating expectations.
Core inflation dropped to 2.6%, the lowest it’s been since March 2021.
Americans’ wages are up 3.5% over the year.
Since President Trump took office, real wages are up $1,300 for a typical factory worker.
Americans are on track to make up one-third of the $3,000 in wages lost under Biden.
President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked to lower costs and slash taxes by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts (the One Big Beautiful Bill). This bill:
Is the largest tax cut in American history.
Will increase take-home pay for the typical family by as much as $13,300.
Ends taxpayer-funded benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants.
Democrats lied when they said President Trump’s policies were causing higher prices, and they have been proven wrong time and time again.
After inheriting the worst inflation crisis in 40 years from Biden and Democrats, President Trump’s actions to Make America Affordable Again and crush inflation are translating into lower prices.
