Yesterday, a completely deranged Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the murder of innocent 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman will not deter Democrats from protecting criminal illegals, but instead they will “double down” on it.

What a slap in the face to the Gorman family and families across the nation who have suffered immeasurable pain because of Democrats’ reckless pro-criminal policies.

This isn’t a political catch phrase or talking point. These are real lives — American lives — that are being viciously taken by unvetted criminals that Democrats welcomed into this country.

When Americans spoke up in 2024 and voted enough is enough, Democrats didn’t listen. Democrats are still protecting these heinous criminals, and every life lost makes them want to dig in even more — they are literally telling you that. It’s sick.

Chicago alone has already seen 79 homicides in 2026. Every single one of these tragedies is a choice by Democrats.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com