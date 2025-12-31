WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters released the following New Year’s message to Republicans nationwide as the party looks ahead to the 2026 midterms:



“... From swearing in President Trump, to making America respected again, and to the historic tax cuts for working families, Republicans have not wasted a single minute delivering for the American people.

“But as 2025 comes to an end, we look forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to keep moving in the right direction.

“We want to give President Trump a full four years to implement his America First agenda — but he needs a Republican Congress to do that.

“I look forward to working with all of you to elect Republicans in 2026 and delivering another year of big wins for the American people.

“Happy New Year, everyone — and remember, the best is yet to come.”

