WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, President Trump took decisive action and signed an executive order to strengthen election integrity and secure mail-in and absentee ballots through the United States Postal Service.

“Voters deserve elections they can trust, and with today’s executive order, President Trump is restoring that confidence,” said Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters. “The RNC fully supports his action to secure mail-in ballots and stop non-citizens from voting. Protecting America’s ballot box isn’t optional – it’s the foundation of our republic.”

Background:

President Trump’s Executive Order builds on his March 2025 order to strengthen election integrity, including verifying state voter-registration lists, enforcing federal law to prevent counting ballots received after Election Day, and blocking foreign interference in U.S. elections.

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

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