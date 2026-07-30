Washington D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters joined Newsmax to outline Republicans’ path to victory in November, predicting the party will defy history and “obliterate” Democrats at the ballot box.

Click HERE to watch the full interview

“We’re united behind one person. That’s President Donald J. Trump and everything he’s trying to do, not only for the American worker, but for the American people overall and their ability to achieve the American Dream. On the left, who’s in charge? Is it Mamdani? Is it Bernie Sanders? AOC? Certainly, it looks like that because they have 27 or 28 [socialist] candidates, and all you’ve got to do is listen to what they’re saying they want to do. They want to get rid of the borders. They want to have amnesty for all.”

“Four months in a row the Republican National Committee has the most cash on hand in the history of the party...I think [the DNC] is negative $18 million in the hole overall...So, with all of our money that we have, fewer races, and better candidates, we’re going to obliterate these guys in November. They won’t let me bet on the predictive markets, but I tell your watchers, go bet on us to win because I think we’re going to defy history.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com