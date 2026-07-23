Washington D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters joined Fox News to discuss what’s at stake ahead of November’s election and Republicans’ massive fundraising advantage over the Democrat Party.

Click HERE to watch full interview

On Common Sense vs. Communism:

“We are in prime position to win it in November. Under Biden, we had some of the highest inflation ever. Gas prices were high, and [President Trump] has gone to bat for the average American every single day, starting with the Working Family Tax Cuts, no tax on tips, overtime, Social Security. The fact that he’s been going to bat for the American worker, bringing record-setting investments, closed the border down, and stopped the fentanyl from being that toxic poison killing our kids across this country.”

“We have to bring this messaging and let people know the contrast: it’s common sense versus crazy, common sense or communism. The fact that they’re electing nominees who are basically openly saying they want socialism should scare everybody.”

“These mini Mamdanis are being nominated across the country. It’s not just in big cities. They’re being nominated on the left in Middle America, on the West Coast, and it should be scary for everybody that’s watching.”

On the Republicans’ Massive Cash Advantage:

“Yes, we have $128 million, the most cash we’ve ever had in the Republican Party. We have the president. We have the vice president out there working hard every day. We’re raising lots of money because we know what’s at stake. We have no option other than to win in November. We have to win, so we’re building up basically our silos, and we’re going to obliterate these guys in November.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com