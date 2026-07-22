Chairman Gruters Sounds the Alarm in New Op-Ed: “We Can’t Let China (Or Anyone Else) Invade Our Elections”

In case you missed it, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters published an op-ed in the Daily Wire highlighting the RNC’s efforts to protect American elections from foreign interference and strengthen election integrity, following President Trump’s speech last week.

You can read the full story here or see highlights below.

We Can’t Let China (Or Anyone Else) Invade Our Elections

Daily Wire

Chairman Joe Gruters

July 20, 2026

[President Trump] declassified intelligence showing China acquired 220 million American voter files — names, addresses, party preferences — and assigned a dedicated unit to exploit them. He released assessments proving our own government has long known our voting machines and ballot-counting systems are exposed to attack from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea — and buried it. And the Department of Homeland Security found more than a quarter of a million noncitizens registered to vote in federal elections.

[…]

America is the greatest nation on earth, and our elections should be the gold standard. The president’s message was simple: secure elections start with voter ID, proof of citizenship, and accurate voter rolls. That’s why Congress must pass the SAVE America Act.

[…]

Here at the RNC, we’re not waiting on Congress — we heard the president’s call loud and clear. We’re leading the largest election integrity operation in Republican Party history — 160 active cases across 36 states. We fought to strike down New York City’s noncitizen voting law. We’re defending Arizona’s proof-of-citizenship requirement at the Supreme Court. We uncovered hundreds of noncitizens on New Jersey’s voter rolls.

[…]

As President Trump said, “Every American, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, Independent, or otherwise, should be able to agree that we deserve the most secure, honest, and fair election system anywhere in the world.” He is right. Secure elections are not a Republican issue — they are an American one. Congress should pass the SAVE America Act. And even if Democrats keep blocking it, the RNC will keep fighting in every courtroom in the country, because Americans deserve elections they can trust. You can join the fight with us and help secure our elections at protectthevote.com.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com