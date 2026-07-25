Washington D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters joined Spectrum News and The National News Desk to highlight Republicans’ path to victory ahead of the midterms.

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“Our goal is to defy history in November… We have the resources to do that. The Democrat Party literally is borderline bankrupt. They have 18 million dollars in debt. We have the most cash on hand ever. And when you look at the coordinated campaign limit law that was just struck down by the Supreme Court, it magnifies that by two or threefold. We’re well positioned to help all of our candidates and any of our candidates that need… we’re going to be there for them.”

“We’re going to make sure that we hold the line and hold these majorities all the way through November and give the President his final two years. Because what we know what will happen if the Democrats do somehow take the House and the Senate, it’s going to be investigations. It’s going to be obstruction. It’s going to be impeachment. We already saw what they did during the shutdown. They want to create chaos. They want to stop all momentum.”

Click HERE to watch the full interview

“We’re very excited because we have everything that we need to defy history… We have the matchups and the candidates because Mamdani, AOC, and Bernie Sanders have inspired these left-wing radicals to run, and they’re winning their nominations from coast to coast. And we have our candidates who are all believers in the American Dream and trying to make sure that everybody has a chance at achieving that.”

“We have the President, who’s probably the best performer that’s ever existed as President. He’s the best showman that’s ever existed. We have the midterm convention, and then we’re going to barnstorm the country. He’s going to deliver these low-propensity voters. But we have everything that we need. If we implement the plan, we’re going to defy history, and we’re going to save this country.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com