his morning, Border Czar Tom Homan held a press conference in Minneapolis and highlighted the hard work of the administration to remove the worst of the worst criminals from our communities – a commonsense, America First policy that Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump to do .

Democrats have demonized our brave ICE agents – who are only trying to make America safer – inciting violent threats and assaults against them, as they put their lives on the line for our country every day.

President Trump has delivered the most secure border in American history , resulting in fewer Americans being victims of violent crimes and illegal drugs.

President Trump will not back down on the job the American people elected him to do: remove violent criminals from our communities, stop the flow of illegal drugs, and Make America Safe Again.

