AMERICANS ARE SEEING BIGGER REFUNDS THANKS TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AND REPULICANS
If your family benefited from the Working Families Tax Cut, please send me a short video, and I will post it. I spoke to a young father this morning with two small children. His wife works in a salon. He said his family received the largest refund they have ever received. That means more money in the pockets of American families. It’s the money they earned, and it’s theirs to do with as they see fit. That empowers families to thrive.
KEY MESSAGE: Americans are receiving larger tax returns this year - over $3,400 on average and 11% more than last year thanks to Republicans’ Working Family Tax Cuts.
Thanks to President Trump and Republicans’ historic Working Families Tax Cuts (One Big Beautiful Bill), which passed last summer, Americans are seeing bigger refunds.
The Working Families Tax Cuts delivered lower costs and slashed taxes including:
The largest tax cut in American history.
An end to taxpayer-funded benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants.
No tax on tips and no tax on overtime pay.
Americans are seeing an average tax refund that is 11% higher than the previous year thanks to President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts.
Average tax refunds are up 24% compared to the four-year average of refunds under Joe Biden.
New data shows the Working Families Tax Cuts are delivering record-breaking benefits:
The average tax refund is up significantly this year with average refunds of $3,400.
Over 25 million taxpayers are claiming No Tax on Overtime, providing an average $7,100 deduction.
Over six million taxpayers are benefiting from No Tax on Tips, providing an average $3,100 deduction.
Over 53 million filers so far are claiming at least one of the law’s landmark new tax cuts.
Over 30 million seniors are claiming the enhanced deduction for seniors, providing an average $7,500 deduction.
Nearly 12 million small business owners are seeing an average tax reduction of nearly $7,000.
Parents of five million children are already claiming Trump Accounts on their returns.
Over 34 million families are claiming the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which is permanently doubled and expanded by the Working Families Tax Cuts.
This landmark legislation is putting more money back into the pockets of hardworking Americans, boosting refunds, increasing take-home pay, and rewarding the American way of life. President Trump and Republicans fought for these pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth policies. Democrats stood in the way.
President Trump: “With our historic tax cuts where people are just now talking about receiving larger refunds than they ever thought possible. They are getting so much more money than they thought. That’s from the great Big Beautiful Bill. Our economy is strong and improving by the day, and it will soon be roaring back like never before.
Reminder: Every single Democrat voted against the biggest tax cut in history.
President Trump: Democrats “who VOTED for the Biden-era economic disasters suddenly use the word AFFORDABILITY — knowing full well that THEY caused the increased prices, not us.”
President Trump and Republicans are working every day to lower the cost of living and bring much needed relief to the American people, while Democrats continue to stand in the way of progress and oppose the President at every turn.
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Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.
www.GOP.com
Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com
Didn't help me any, I had to pay$600 more this year