If your family benefited from the Working Families Tax Cut, please send me a short video, and I will post it. I spoke to a young father this morning with two small children. His wife works in a salon. He said his family received the largest refund they have ever received. That means more money in the pockets of American families. It’s the money they earned, and it’s theirs to do with as they see fit. That empowers families to thrive.

KEY MESSAGE: Americans are receiving larger tax returns this year - over $3,400 on average and 11% more than last year thanks to Republicans’ Working Family Tax Cuts.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com