During this time of year, our thoughts turn to the pilgrims as they sailed toward a New World—an uncharted land where they could worship the Lord their God freely. We often see this as a time of celebration, marking the founding of our nation and the Thanksgiving feast. However, we sometimes forget to reflect on the hardships they faced: the loss of nearly half of those who sailed, the struggles they encountered, the challenge of building a new colony in unfamiliar territory, and enduring an unexpectedly harsh winter.

As I read Psalm 30, I reflect on how these people stayed faithful to the Lord their God despite great hardships. Did they have moments of doubt? Did they feel as if the Lord had turned His back on them—especially after sailing halfway across the world and risking so much to worship Him? Did they ask, “Why, why, Lord, why did you allow this to happen?”

Psalms 30 highlights God’s faithfulness through trials. It teaches us to remain faithful when facing challenges. In the final verse of this Psalm, it praises God Almighty for everything He has done. The psalm encourages us to stay strong despite the hardships we may encounter in our lives.

As we reflect on the pilgrims and their journey toward religious freedom, we observe from their example that they remained committed to their faith despite facing great hardships. Less than a year later, they celebrated a time of gratitude to the Lord Almighty for sparing them and establishing their place.

This is the foundational beginning of our nation. As we gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, let’s remember that Thanksgiving isn’t always about everything going perfectly, but about trusting in God, the Almighty. Who walks with us through struggles and hardships, and also helps us see joy and gratitude He’s allowed us to participate in.

Psalm 30

The Blessedness of Answered Prayer

A Psalm. A Song at the Dedication of the House of David.

1 I will extol You, O LORD, for You have lifted me up,

And have not let my foes rejoice over me.

2 O LORD my God, I cried out to You,

And You healed me.

3 O LORD, You brought my soul up from the grave;

You have kept me alive, that I should not go down to the pit.

4 Sing praise to the LORD, you saints of His,

And give thanks at the remembrance of His holy name.

5 For His anger is but for a moment,

His favor is for life;

Weeping may endure for a night,

But joy comes in the morning.

6 Now in my prosperity I said,

“I shall never be moved.”

7 LORD, by Your favor You have made my mountain stand strong;

You hid Your face, and I was troubled.

8 I cried out to You, O LORD;

And to the LORD I made supplication:

9 “What profit is there in my blood,

When I go down to the pit?

Will the dust praise You?

Will it declare Your truth?

10 Hear, O LORD, and have mercy on me;

LORD, be my helper!”

11 You have turned for me my mourning into dancing;

You have put off my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,

12 To the end that my glory may sing praise to You and not be silent.

O LORD my God, I will give thanks to You forever.

(NKJV – Scripture taken from the New King James Version®. Copyright © 1982 by Thomas Nelson. Used by permission. All rights reserved.)

Thanksgiving wasn’t a holiday that came from everything being perfect, but from a people who had endured great hardship and still recognized the blessings of the Lord.

I pray you all have a truly blessed Thanksgiving!

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

hegop@nvc.net or Heidi@sdgop.com