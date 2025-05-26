Many Americans see Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, the first weekend for taking out the RV, or the beginning of summer barbecues. This three-day weekend is widely celebrated, but how many people understand the history of Memorial Day?

Memorial Day was first observed after the Civil War to honor the soldiers who lost their lives during this conflict. Originally known as Decoration Day, it involved decorating the graves of war casualties with flowers. The first widely recognized observance took place on May 30, 1868, organized by General John A. Logan, the leader of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Union veterans’ group. Logan proclaimed it a day to adorn the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers, selecting May 30 for its neutrality, as it is not associated with any specific battle. Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, a day to focus on those lost in battles or during a time of serving our country.

After World War I, the United States became involved in several conflicts, including World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. This involvement led to the establishment of Memorial Day as a day to honor all military personnel who lost their lives in service to the country. Since then, America has faced several other conflicts, and the many years in Iraq and Afghanistan have contributed to the number of those who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms while serving in the armed forces.

Memorial Day was originally observed on May 30 until the federal government designated it as a national holiday in 1971, moving the date to the last Monday in May. This change created a three-day holiday weekend for federal employees. In my childhood, I remember my parents and grandparents discussing the reasons for moving this holiday to a Monday, particularly to give federal employees an extended weekend, along with the resulting controversy over its shift from a day of remembrance to a day of convenience and leisure. Many people believed that this holiday was sacred and should always be observed on May 30. I also recall that, for several years, some folks celebrated Memorial Day on the last Monday of May, while others consistently marked it on May 30. By the time I graduated from high school, the last Monday in May had become recognized as the traditional Memorial Day holiday.

Some Memorial Day traditions that surround this holiday:

· Grave Decoration: Placing flowers, wreaths, and American flags on the graves of fallen service members, particularly at national cemeteries like Arlington National Cemetery. This practice reflects the holiday's origins linked to Decoration Day.

· National Moment of Remembrance: Established by Congress in 2000, a minute of silence is observed at 3:00 PM local time to reflect on the sacrifices made by the fallen.

· Flag Etiquette: The U.S. flag is flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon and then raised to full staff until sunset, symbolizing both mourning and resilience.

· Ceremonies and parades: communities hold memorial services, parades, and wreath-laying events at cemeteries, monuments, and veterans’ memorials. Military bases and VFW posts often hold formal tributes.

· Taps: The bugle call called "Taps is performed at ceremonies and gravesites, a tradition originating from the Civil War era that pays tribute to the deceased. This custom also links us to Decoration Day.

· Poppy wearing: Inspired by the World War I poem "In Flanders Fields," the tradition of distributing red poppies symbolizes remembrance.

For many Americans, this is a solemn and significant national holiday. As we gather with loved ones, let's take a moment to remember the meaning behind Memorial Day. We have an opportunity to teach our children about the importance of this holiday. Together, we can reflect on the unwavering spirit of our American heroes and the enduring ideals of our nation's founding, contributing to making America the greatest nation in history. God bless America!