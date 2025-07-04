Heavenly Father, Creator of all, we come before You on this 4th of July with grateful hearts, acknowledging You as the Giver of Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. You are the source of all that is good, the foundation of true freedom, and the author of our unalienable rights. As we celebrate our nation’s independence, we pause to honor You, the One who endows us with the sacred gift of freedom. We thank You for inspiring those who penned these truths in our Declaration, recognizing that our rights do not come from the hands of governments but from Your divine authority. Help us remember the courage and sacrifice of those who, guided by Your providence, built a nation founded on principles of liberty and justice. Lord, renew in us the understanding that true freedom flows from Your love and truth, not from earthly powers. Grant us wisdom to cherish and protect the liberties You have given us, to pursue happiness in a way that glorifies You, and to live lives that reflect Your grace and righteousness. May we never forget the cost of our freedom or take for granted the blessings of this land. On this day, we lift up our nation to You. Heal our divisions, guide our leaders, and unite us in humility and purpose. Let us be a people who seek Your will, uphold justice, and show compassion to all. May our celebration of independence be a renewed commitment to live as stewards of the freedoms You have entrusted to us, always pointing others to You, the true source of all liberty. We pray this in Your holy name and in the name of Your Son, Jesus Christ. Amen.

Let us celebrate the United States of America with the joy that our nation's founding is in God, our Heavenly Father. This is something to celebrate!! Happy 249th Birthday, America!

Heidi Engelhart, Republican National Committeewoman, South Dakota

hegop@nvc.net or Heidi@sdcop.com