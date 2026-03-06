Yesterday, 53 House Democrats refused to reaffirm that Iran — the regime responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American citizens — remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.

This isn’t controversial. Both Republican and Democrat administrations have said Iran is the leading sponsor of terror since 1984. Just three years ago under Biden, a resolution condemning the terrorist Iranian regime passed the House by a vote of 420-1.

Instead of continuing to stand together against our adversary, Democrats chose to side with the regime that chants “death to America.”

Not only did Democrats refuse to condemn the world’s leading sponsor of terror, they voted to cut off the Department of Homeland Security and restrict military actions in Iran during an active operation.

Yesterday’s votes make one thing unmistakably clear: Democrats are unwilling to set aside their hatred for President Trump, even for the good of the country.

