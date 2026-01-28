206 Democrats voted to defund the Department of Homeland Security.



Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged his members to halt funding to law enforcement officers who are arresting heinous criminals:

Minority Whip and Massachusetts Rep.Katherine Clark: “Today is about the fact that we have a mass paramilitary force terrorizing our communities.”

Democrat Caucus Chair and California Rep. Pete Aguilar: “ICE has aggressively targeted American citizens and law-abiding immigrant families.”

California Rep. Mike Levin: “I will not support funding that enables ICE to operate... that is why I voted no.”

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro: “ICE has operated with brutality, terrorizing our constituents, abducting our neighbors, and violently assaulting lawful residents...”

Florida Rep. Lois Frankel: “Across the country ICE is no longer about public safety. It has become a campaign of cruelty and fear.”

Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar: “There is no way to reform it…we must abolish ICE.”

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar: “Beyond shameful… it is state-sanctioned violence.”

Washington Rep. Adam Smith: “In the current situation I do not support funding ICE...”

Democrats are showing Americans once again the great lengths they will go to undermine the rule of law and defund law enforcement.





