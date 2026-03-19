Yesterday, 186 House Democrats voted against deporting criminal aliens who commit welfare fraud, proving once again Democrats care more about illegal aliens than the American people.

Democrats are continuing to put illegal aliens before the American people by holding DHS hostage and forcing over 100,000 hardworking Americans to work without pay just to cater to the demands of their far-Left base.

While Democrats are focused on fighting for criminal illegal aliens, even trying to let them vote in U.S. elections, President Trump and Republicans are working to fund DHS, secure our elections, and put America First.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com