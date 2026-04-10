Thanks to President Trump, for the eleventh month in a row, zero illegal aliens have been released into our country.

Despite Democrats keeping DHS shut down to protect criminal illegal aliens, President Trump and Republicans are continuing to work tirelessly to keep our country safe.

March delivered more historic success at the border:

Zero illegal aliens released into the U.S. for the 11th month in a row

Apprehensions along the southwest border were 90% lower than the monthly average over the last 33 years

Apprehensions were 97% below the peak under Biden

14th straight month of fewer than 9,000 southwest border apprehensions

Daily average apprehensions were 95% lower than the daily average under Biden

CBP seized 27% more drugs than in March 2024

President Trump, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and Republicans are delivering on their promises to secure our border, get the most heinous criminals out of our country, and Make America Safe Again.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com