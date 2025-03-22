Voice of the Plains

Voice of the Plains

The Beginnings of the Republican Party and its First Platform
Republican Party Platform of 1856
  
Voice of the Plains
Heidi Engelhart
RNC Secures Court Victory to Stop Non-Citizens from Voting in New York
RNC Secures Court Victory to Stop Non-Citizens from Voting in New York
  
Heidi Engelhart
Voice of the Plains
Vice President JD Vance to serve as Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee
An Announcement from the RNC
  
Heidi Engelhart
Voice of the Plains
Trump, Elections, the Party, Activism and Why This Wisconsin Race is Relevant to South Dakota
A wide ranging interview with Brian Schimming, State Chair of the Wisconsin Republican Party
  
Voice of the Plains
Heidi Engelhart
RNC Prayer Call
Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 6:00 PM CST and 5:00 PM MST,
  
Voice of the Plains
Heidi Engelhart

February 2025

January 2025

Overview of the RNC Winter Meeting 2025
The Republican National Committee held its Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., from January 15 to 17, 2025.
  
Voice of the Plains
Heidi Engelhart
Reminder: Join Us Tonight With Special Guest Kelly Kullberg
Zoom meeting tonight, Tuesday January 28
  
Voice of the Plains
Heidi Engelhart
Join Us Tuesday With Special Guest Kelly Kullberg
Zoom meeting on Tuesday January 28th
  
Voice of the Plains
Heidi Engelhart
Triumph in Washington DC!
Heidi Engelhart and Tamara Scott discuss their observations about the Inauguration
  
Voice of the Plains
Heidi Engelhart
Prayer Call Tonight
Please join us at 7:30PM Central/6:30 PM Mountain
  
Heidi Engelhart
