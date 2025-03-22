Voice of the Plains
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
RNC Election Updates!
Resources
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Beginnings of the Republican Party and its First Platform
Republican Party Platform of 1856
24 hrs ago
•
Voice of the Plains
and
Heidi Engelhart
3
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
The Beginnings of the Republican Party and its First Platform
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
RNC Secures Court Victory to Stop Non-Citizens from Voting in New York
RNC Secures Court Victory to Stop Non-Citizens from Voting in New York
Mar 20
•
Heidi Engelhart
and
Voice of the Plains
4
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
RNC Secures Court Victory to Stop Non-Citizens from Voting in New York
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Vice President JD Vance to serve as Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee
An Announcement from the RNC
Mar 20
•
Heidi Engelhart
and
Voice of the Plains
3
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
Vice President JD Vance to serve as Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Trump, Elections, the Party, Activism and Why This Wisconsin Race is Relevant to South Dakota
A wide ranging interview with Brian Schimming, State Chair of the Wisconsin Republican Party
Mar 11
•
Voice of the Plains
and
Heidi Engelhart
1
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
39:26
RNC Prayer Call
Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 6:00 PM CST and 5:00 PM MST,
Mar 8
•
Voice of the Plains
and
Heidi Engelhart
6
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
RNC Prayer Call
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
Getting Involved and Staying Involved
by South Carolina State Chairman Drew McKissick
Feb 26
•
Voice of the Plains
and
Heidi Engelhart
2
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
Getting Involved and Staying Involved
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
RNC Faith Prayer Call
Tuesday, February 11, at 6:00 p.m. CST, and 5:00 p.m. MST.
Feb 7
•
Voice of the Plains
and
Heidi Engelhart
2
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
RNC Faith Prayer Call
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
Overview of the RNC Winter Meeting 2025
The Republican National Committee held its Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., from January 15 to 17, 2025.
Jan 31
•
Voice of the Plains
and
Heidi Engelhart
4
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
Overview of the RNC Winter Meeting 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Reminder: Join Us Tonight With Special Guest Kelly Kullberg
Zoom meeting tonight, Tuesday January 28
Jan 28
•
Voice of the Plains
and
Heidi Engelhart
1
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
Reminder: Join Us Tonight With Special Guest Kelly Kullberg
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Join Us Tuesday With Special Guest Kelly Kullberg
Zoom meeting on Tuesday January 28th
Jan 25
•
Voice of the Plains
and
Heidi Engelhart
1
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
Join Us Tuesday With Special Guest Kelly Kullberg
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Triumph in Washington DC!
Heidi Engelhart and Tamara Scott discuss their observations about the Inauguration
Jan 22
•
Voice of the Plains
and
Heidi Engelhart
3
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18:48
Prayer Call Tonight
Please join us at 7:30PM Central/6:30 PM Mountain
Jan 7
•
Heidi Engelhart
2
Share this post
Voice of the Plains
Prayer Call Tonight
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
© 2025 Voice of the Plains
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts