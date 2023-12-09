Heidi Engelhart

Heidi Engelhart, wife, mother, business owner, and Republican Party leader, resides in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Heidi and her husband, Darren, have four children and are the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren.

As a strong US Constitutionalist, Heidi stands for life, the Second Amendment, private property rights, marriage, and family. She holds to a Biblical Worldview.

Heidi has served as Brown County GOP Secretary, Precinct Committeewoman, Brown County State Committeewoman, and serves on the South Dakota Republican State Central Committee.

In 2019, Heidi founded Brown County Area Republican Women, serving as their president for four years, leading them to win two national awards and being influential in winning two national competitions for the most worked campaign and election hours in the nation.

Heidi also served as the Fourth, Third, and Second Vice President of the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women and Chairwoman of the Leadership Committee and has played an intricate role in new club development.

Heidi was appointed to and actively serves on the National Federation of Republican Women's Board of Directors and Campaign and Elections Committee, working to get Republicans elected nationwide.

Knowing and understanding the importance of Republicans winning elections, Heid has volunteered her time working on several campaigns across the state of South Dakota over the years.